Advertisement

Pueblo curfew extended as Pueblo County is moving to ‘High Risk’ COVID-19 category, more restrictions coming Saturday

Pueblo County is moving to "Level Orange" on 11/14.
Pueblo County is moving to "Level Orange" on 11/14.(CDPHE)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County is joining El Paso County in moving to a higher level of restrictions when it comes to COVID-19, in relation to the state dial framework.

The announcement came on Thursday, along with an update from Pueblo’s mayor. Mayor Nick Gradisar announced he is extending his city’s curfew until Nov. 27. The hours of the curfew are from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. As of Thursday, 11 curfew citations had been issued since the curfew started on Oct. 29. Originally, the curfew was set to expire on Nov. 13.

According to Pueblo Health, the county is moving back to “level orange” starting Saturday at 5 p.m. In doing so, all county variances will be suspended and most businesses will be moved to 25 percent capacity. The move comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at an alarming rate. Click here for more specifics on the regulations that will be in place.

According to the county health department, Pueblo County ranks 5th in the state when it comes to the fastest growing two-week incidence rate.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
A business in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire on 11/10/20.
Significant damage after downtown Colorado Springs business catches fire Tuesday night
Health experts across the country say this simple piece of cloth can stall the mass spread of...
Unprecedented number of cases in El Paso County resulting in skyrocketing hospitalizations, contact tracing backlog
D-11 Logo
D-11 joins other Colorado Springs school districts in moving to remote learning after Thanksgiving break
One of the 170 items Colorado Springs detectives are looking for the owner of. To view all of...
Springs police looking for owners of nearly 200 stolen items

Latest News

Cats rescued on Oct. 28 from an organization in Pueblo.
70+ cats rescued in Colorado with many needing medical care, owner of AWR Cat Tails Rescue charged with neglect
Tropical Storm Eta previously made landfall late Sunday in the Florida Keys, but the heavily...
Eta soaks Florida, races to Atlantic off Georgia, Carolinas
Gaw, 30, was arrested in connection with a shooting at a KOA Campground off I-25 on Nov. 11,...
1 dead following shooting at Pueblo County campground
Smoke can be seen from Highway 115 on Nov. 12, 2020.
20-acre fire burning on Fort Carson training grounds