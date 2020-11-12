Pueblo curfew extended as Pueblo County is moving to ‘High Risk’ COVID-19 category, more restrictions coming Saturday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County is joining El Paso County in moving to a higher level of restrictions when it comes to COVID-19, in relation to the state dial framework.

The announcement came on Thursday, along with an update from Pueblo’s mayor. Mayor Nick Gradisar announced he is extending his city’s curfew until Nov. 27. The hours of the curfew are from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. As of Thursday, 11 curfew citations had been issued since the curfew started on Oct. 29. Originally, the curfew was set to expire on Nov. 13.

According to Pueblo Health, the county is moving back to “level orange” starting Saturday at 5 p.m. In doing so, all county variances will be suspended and most businesses will be moved to 25 percent capacity. The move comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at an alarming rate. Click here for more specifics on the regulations that will be in place.

According to the county health department, Pueblo County ranks 5th in the state when it comes to the fastest growing two-week incidence rate.

