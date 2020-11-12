Advertisement

Mayor of Chicago announces new ‘Stay At Home’ advisory

Stay at home advisory for Chicago.
Stay at home advisory for Chicago.(@chicagosmayor/Twitter)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (KKTV) - As states across the country continue to grapple with rising COVID-19 cases, the mayor for the City of Chicago is asking residents to stay at home.

A “Stay-at-Home advisory” was announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday for the Windy City. The advisory is slated to start on Monday.

“All Chicago residents are advised to stay at home in response to rising COVID-19 cases," Mayor Lightfoot’s advisory reads. “Residents should only leave home to attend work, school or to meet essential needs.”

Click here to read more on the “Protect Chicago” plan.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
A business in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire on 11/10/20.
Significant damage after downtown Colorado Springs business catches fire Tuesday night
Health experts across the country say this simple piece of cloth can stall the mass spread of...
Unprecedented number of cases in El Paso County resulting in skyrocketing hospitalizations, contact tracing backlog
D-11 Logo
D-11 joins other Colorado Springs school districts in moving to remote learning after Thanksgiving break
One of the 170 items Colorado Springs detectives are looking for the owner of. To view all of...
Springs police looking for owners of nearly 200 stolen items

Latest News

Remote Learning graphic.
Douglas County School District will move to remote learning with about 5,000 students and staff in quarantine
Windy Days Ahead
Windy Weekend Ahead
Tropical Storm Eta previously made landfall late Sunday in the Florida Keys, but the heavily...
Eta soaks Florida, races to Atlantic off Georgia, Carolinas
Cats rescued on Oct. 28 from an organization in Pueblo.
70+ cats rescued in Colorado with many needing medical care, owner of AWR Cat Tails Rescue charged with neglect