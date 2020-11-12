Mayor of Chicago announces new ‘Stay At Home’ advisory

CHICAGO (KKTV) - As states across the country continue to grapple with rising COVID-19 cases, the mayor for the City of Chicago is asking residents to stay at home.

A “Stay-at-Home advisory” was announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday for the Windy City. The advisory is slated to start on Monday.

“All Chicago residents are advised to stay at home in response to rising COVID-19 cases," Mayor Lightfoot’s advisory reads. “Residents should only leave home to attend work, school or to meet essential needs.”

Click here to read more on the “Protect Chicago” plan.

EFFECTIVE MONDAY: I'm issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school. More info ➡️ https://t.co/zDpEmEUk6c. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/DAjuqfuRPP — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

