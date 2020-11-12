Hunter from West Virginia fatally shot in Colorado

KREMMLING, Colo. (AP) - An investigation is underway after a hunter was shot and killed in a remote area in northwestern Colorado.

Grand County sheriff’s officials say 26-year-old Simon Jacob Howell, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, was shot by a fellow hunter west of Kremmling on Monday morning.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting. The alleged shooter has not been arrested and is cooperating with authorities. The district attorney’s office will evaluate the investigation by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office to determine if charges are warranted.

