Advertisement

Hunter from West Virginia fatally shot in Colorado

Generic hunting image
Generic hunting image(Pixaby/MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:38 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KREMMLING, Colo. (AP) - An investigation is underway after a hunter was shot and killed in a remote area in northwestern Colorado.

Grand County sheriff’s officials say 26-year-old Simon Jacob Howell, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, was shot by a fellow hunter west of Kremmling on Monday morning.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting. The alleged shooter has not been arrested and is cooperating with authorities. The district attorney’s office will evaluate the investigation by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office to determine if charges are warranted.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A business in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire on 11/10/20.
Significant damage after downtown Colorado Springs business catches fire Tuesday night
Health experts across the country say this simple piece of cloth can stall the mass spread of...
Unprecedented number of cases in El Paso County resulting in skyrocketing hospitalizations, contact tracing backlog
COVID-19 generic
Pueblo mayor warns more people will die from COVID-19 and more businesses will close if residents don’t act immediately
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
6 months after Suzanne Morphew vanished, law enforcement call on her loved ones for any new information
List of Veterans Day deals and discounts for service members

Latest News

Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US
Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘High Risk’ category for COVID-19, more restrictions in place on Friday
Photo Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Vote for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s ‘Electric Safari’ for best zoo lights in the country
D-11 Logo
D-11 joins other Colorado Springs school districts in moving to remote learning after Thanksgiving break