El Paso County will be under ‘High Risk’ category for COVID-19, more restrictions in place on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As COVID-19 cases in Colorado continue to rise, El Paso County is being hit with more restrictions starting Friday.

On Wednesday, the El Paso County Public Health website posted an update to the COVID-19 Dial Framework implemented by the state. The latest category El Paso County will fit in starting this weekend is “Orange: High Risk” under the Safer At Home guidelines, set to take effect on Friday.

As of Wednesday, the positivity rate for people getting tested in El Paso County was 13.26 percent.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of El Paso County Public Health to implement a mitigation plan to reduce our COVID-19 numbers," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. "Unfortunately, the data is showing that our current level of restriction is not enough to stop the rise in cases and hospitalizations, and CDPHE has moved El Paso County to a more restrictive level. This is concerning for our businesses and especially our restaurants. I am hopeful that with the cooperation of our residents, leadership of our health department and commitment by our businesses, that we can reverse the trend of COVID-19 infections quickly and return to a more open economy.”

The new category is one level under “Stay At Home.”

Under this “High Risk” category for El Paso County:

-The county is not eligible for variances

-Personal gathering size is up to 10 from no more than two households

-P-12 schools: remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate

-Place of Worship and life rites (indoors): **Pursuant to a federal court order, capacity limits do not currently apply to indoor Places of Worship, though social distancing requirements must still be met; outdoors, six feet of social distance must be maintained as well

-Place of worship and life rites (outdoors): 6 feet between people outdoors

-Restaurants (indoors) 25 percent capacity or 50 people

-Restaurants (outdoors): 6 feet between people

-Non-critical manufacturing: 25 percent capacity or 50 people

-Bars: CLOSED (this does not include locations that sell food)

-Gyms: 25 percent capacity, 25 indoors or outdoors in groups less than 10

Click here to see the full list of restrictions.

