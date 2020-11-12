D-70 offers students meal program as students go remote once again

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - District 70 students went remote this morning, but the district is doing what they can to make sure their students have access to meals.

The meal bundles will be served at several places across the district from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Instead of being picked up in the bus loops at the pick-up locations, families will have to go to the back door of their kitchens. This is because of the colder weather approaching.

At Liberty Point International, you can enter from the back parking lot as staff members will show you where to go. You can click here for a map.

At Vineland Middle School the kitchen door is behind the school. Once you are back there staff will direct you where to go. Click here for a map.

Families living in Rye can pick up these meals at Rye Elementary or Carver Middle School.

The district nutrition services team says they will give families two days worth of meals on Tuesdays and three on Thursdays. Their supper program will also be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The meal service will not be operating during Thanksgiving and Winter breaks.

