CSPD impound lot closed until Nov. 19 due to COVID-19 outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department’s impound lot joins the expanding list of coronavirus outbreaks in El Paso County.

The police department announced Thursday it would be closing the lot until Nov. 19. During that time, the public will not be able to access their vehicle or other property currently in the impound lot.

Police said any questions about the impound could be found on its website by clicking on “Impound Facility Information” under “Quick Links” on the right hand side. Urgent questions can be emailed to impoundfacility@coloradosprings.gov. Police warned that due to a current staffing shortage, there could be a delay in responding, though they would try to do so as quickly as possible.

Anyone who believes their vehicle was towed can call the CSPD non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes to our community, and we appreciate your patience during this time,” CSPD said.

