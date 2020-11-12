Colorado Springs Air Force vet shares story of near-deadly training day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs veteran Samuel Sylvester is missing pieces of bone from his left eye socket, but you’d never be able to tell just by looking at him.

The former Air Force Pilot served 23 years in the military, 21 flying planes and instructing pilots. He spent most of his time in a F-100, a fighter jet used in places like Vietnam between 1954 to 1970.

One day, during an instrument training flight, his plane’s overhead Plexiglas canopy exploded.

“The wind was hitin' me in the face. If you get hit with a 360 knot wind you know it." Sylvester told 11 News Reporter Spencer Wilson. "So I knew I don’t know what happened, but I knew the canopy was gone.”

And he noticed he was bleeding.

“The cockpit just turns instantly red,” Sylvester explained. He did not know it yet, but their plane had hit a bird, which had shattered the canopy, launching glass directly into his face.

His co-pilot was able to land the plane safely, and Sylvester got himself into the ambulance waiting on the tarmac. But on the way to the medical base, more chaos.

Sylvester says another driver blew past a stop sign, driving directly in front of his ambulance. They collided, and everyone in the ambulance was thrown.

“I slid up and almost ended up in the driver seat.”

After a bumpy ride, Sylvester finally gets medical treatment. He explained the doctor spent a lot of time trying to clean out his wounds.

“‘Well, this is a piece of bone,’ (and he ) throws it away. He says ‘what’s that?’ I say ‘That’s the canopy’”

After all the parts of the plane are removed from his face, Sylvester says he began his long road to recovery. He was back in action in a week, and back in the air in six weeks.

The retired Lieutenant Colonel said he believes Veterans Day is not about his experience, or his 250 missions, many of which he does not remember. He says his thoughts drift to his fellow service members, the ones who never came home.

The ones who he watched go down.

“You don’t know why you don’t know if they got shot. Or they just got fixation on the target or what... It’s those guys you think of, not what you did or what you happened, but…the guys that stayed behind.”

