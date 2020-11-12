70+ cats rescued in Colorado with many needing medical care, owner of AWR Cat Tails Rescue charged with neglect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A total of 78 cats were rescued from an organization in Pueblo by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR). Tragically, two of those cats had to be humanely euthanized because of their health status and one passed away due to “severe medical issues,” according to HSPPR.

HSPPR impounded the cats from AWR Cat Tails Rescue in Pueblo back on Oct. 28.

“The cats and kittens were being housed in an environment not suited to safely care for so many animals. In order for the cats to get the proper care they need, HSPPR brought them to our Colorado Springs campus,” Community Relations Manager Gretchen Presley for HSPPR wrote to 11 News. “Our veterinary team found cases of upper respiratory infections and ringworm, and due to lack of proper isolation and quarantine, most of the cats were exposed. Additionally, several of the cats will need dental surgery.”

The animals now legally belong to HSPPR. The humane society believes at least five of the healthiest cats should even be available for adoption on Thursday or Friday.

The owner of AWR Cat Tails Rescue has been charged with neglect. 11 News reached out to the organization Thursday afternoon for comment and we will update this article if we hear back.

If you would like to help HSPPR with the costs associated to treat the cats, click here to donate.

If you would like to foster one of these cats still recovering from ringworm to get them out of the shelter and give them one-on-one care to help them recover faster, HSPPR will give you all the supplies and training you will need to care for your foster cat. Please apply at www.hsppr.org/get-involved/foster-care

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.