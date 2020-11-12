20-acre fire burning on Fort Carson training grounds

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire burning on Fort Carson training grounds.

A spokesperson for the Mountain Post tells 11 News the fire is burning smack in the middle of post about equal distance from the eastern and western borders. The fire is burning far from any structures.

Crews on the ground are assisted by aerial support.

The fire is about 20 acres. Smoke may be visible from Highway 115 or I-25 due to winds in the area.

The cause is currently unknown.

