1 shot near Memorial Park during fight

(KVLY)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fight escalated into a shooting near Memorial Park Wednesday morning.

Police say an argument broke out among several people, which rapidly turned into a full-blown fight. One of the people involved had a handgun and shot a man in the leg. The victim’s injuries were serious, but he is expected to survive.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue.

Officers later located everyone involved in the incident. The shooting remains under investigation.

