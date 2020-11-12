Advertisement

1 dead following shooting at Pueblo County campground

Gaw, 30, was arrested in connection with a shooting at a KOA Campground off I-25 on Nov. 11,...
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:39 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Texas man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing an acquaintance at a campground north of Pueblo Wednesday night.

Pueblo County deputies responded to the KOA Campground off I-25 around 10:30 p.m. on reports of gunshots. When they got on scene, they found a car with its passenger side door open and a man shot in the head sprawled on the ground outside of it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was found in a nearby field and arrested. He has been identified as 30-year-old Evan Gaw and faces charges for second-degree murder. Gaw is currently being held at the Pueblo County Jail.

At this point in the investigation, the sheriff’s office says they’ve learned both men were from Texas and had rented a camping spot at the KOA for the night. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

