Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51

(CNN) – A woman in Illinois pulled double duty when she gave birth earlier this month.

In addition to delivering the child, Julie Loving is also the baby’s grandmother.

She was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by doctors that her “uterus was incapable of growing a child.”

Loving gave birth to her granddaughter at 51 years old and after having undergone menopause.

Doctors used hormone therapy so she could carry the baby.

Lockwood said on Instagram that her mom and the newborn girl named Briar are doing fantastic.

