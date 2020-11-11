Vote for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s ‘Electric Safari’ for best zoo lights in the country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Once again, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is in the running for USA Today’s “Best Zoo Lights!”

Click here to vote daily until Dec. 7.

As of Wednesday, the Colorado Springs zoo was in third place.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is celebrating its 30th year showcasing the “Electric Safari” display.

The top ten winners will be announced on Dec. 8.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.