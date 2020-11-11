Advertisement

Vote for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s ‘Electric Safari’ for best zoo lights in the country

Photo Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Photo Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo(CMZoo)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:48 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Once again, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is in the running for USA Today’s “Best Zoo Lights!”

Click here to vote daily until Dec. 7.

As of Wednesday, the Colorado Springs zoo was in third place.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is celebrating its 30th year showcasing the “Electric Safari” display.

The top ten winners will be announced on Dec. 8.

