TCA joins other schools in Colorado transitioning to online learning through Winter Break

Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With a high number of teachers and students in quarantine, TCA announced they would be transitioning students in TCA Junior High, High School, and Non-Traditional Programs (CSP/CP) to at-home learning, effective this week, through Winter Break.

On Tuesday, officials for the school announced the transition starts immediately for Junior High and High School students. CSP and CP will finish this week on a normal schedule.

The following message was sent to parents and guardians Tuesday night:

