Springs police looking for owners of nearly 200 stolen items

One of the 170 items Colorado Springs detectives are looking for the owner of. To view all of...
One of the 170 items Colorado Springs detectives are looking for the owner of. To view all of the images, visit the Colorado Springs Police Department website.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for the owners of nearly 200 stolen items recovered during a recent search warrant execution at two storage units.

The items are believed to have been stolen during a massive crime spree in El Paso County and Colorado Springs.

An investigation into the spree began after a burglary in September in the 2400 block of Montebello Square Drive. That investigation led detectives to an apartment complex on Pepperdine Point, where they found evidence of multiple residential and construction site burglaries, as well as car thefts. Six people were arrested at that time, four for the alleged burglaries and two others with unrelated warrants who were at the residence.

The investigation continued and ultimately led detectives to the two storage units. Sporting equipment, power tools, construction equipment, weapons and a camer were among the assortment of stolen items found inside.

Police have identified the four people allegedly involved in the crime spree as the following:

- 31-year-old Ryan Utley, charged with possession of weapon by previous offender, burglary, trespass, motor vehicle theft, and ID theft

- 33-year-old Michael Utley, charged with burglary and motor vehicle theft

- 31-year-old Anthony Slater, charged with three counts of motor vehicle theft and narcotics

- 40-year-old Katina Dones, charged with motor vehicle theft and unrelated warrants

Police say both Utleys have been federally indicted on weapons charges for allegedly stealing two handguns during a residential burglary.

To date, police say they have identified 25 cases in the Springs area and 26 cases in greater El Paso County and have returned more than $45,000 in stolen property. They are still looking for the owners of 170 items. Police released photos of those remaining items on their website; to view, click here.

“If you have been the victim of a crime and have a police report number and recognize one of the items on the page, please email Sgt. Owen Scott at CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov with your case number, contact information, and the number of the item or items that you believe might be yours,” police said.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

