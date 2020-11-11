Significant damage after downtown Colorado Springs business catches fire Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was inside a downtown Colorado Springs business when it caught fire Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the business near Platte Avenue and Wahsatch Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. According to online records, the business is a hardware store at 319 Bijou Court.

Firefighters on scene said there was “significant” damage to the building. It isn’t clear if the building is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

