Advertisement

Significant damage after downtown Colorado Springs business catches fire Tuesday night

A business in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire on 11/10/20.
A business in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire on 11/10/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was inside a downtown Colorado Springs business when it caught fire Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the business near Platte Avenue and Wahsatch Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. According to online records, the business is a hardware store at 319 Bijou Court.

Firefighters on scene said there was “significant” damage to the building. It isn’t clear if the building is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dylan Redwine and father Mark Redwine. Mark Redwine is accused of killing his son.
Mistrial declared in trial for Colorado man accused of killing teenage son
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis during a Nov. 9, 2020 news conference.
WATCH: Gov. Polis gives COVID-19 news conference, extends mask mandate
I-70 was closed in both directions in Colorado due to multiple crashes on 11/9/20.
I-70 back open in Colorado at the Eisenhower Tunnel after multiple crashes on Monday
Photo courtesy: Pixabay Copy Cropped Credit: Videoplasty.com / CC BY-SA 4.0
D-60 joins growing number of Colorado school districts in moving to remote learning, expected for the rest of the semester
Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Nov. 8, 2020. The...
Cyclist killed in car crash Sunday in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Cool and nice weather
Nice weather continues
COVID-19 generic
Pueblo mayor warns more people will die from COVID-19 and more businesses will close if residents don’t act immediately
(MGN Image)
TCA joins other schools in Colorado transitioning to online learning through Winter Break
Academy District 20
What does it take to quarantine students? D20 COVID response team explains