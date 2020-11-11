Advertisement

Sexually violent predator now living near Cimarron Hills

Warren Wayne Carrell, 57
Warren Wayne Carrell, 57(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator is on parole and living in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Warren Wayne Carrell would be living in the 2300 block of Zebra Point on the far east side of Colorado Springs near Constitution Avenue and Highway 24.

Carrell, 57, was convicted on two counts of child molestation in Indiana in 1998. He will be on supervised release when living in the Springs. Carrell is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing nearly 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with questions can call Detective Joy Moss of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 719-520-7341.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire on 11/10/20.
Significant damage after downtown Colorado Springs business catches fire Tuesday night
Health experts across the country say this simple piece of cloth can stall the mass spread of...
Unprecedented number of cases in El Paso County resulting in skyrocketing hospitalizations, contact tracing backlog
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
6 months after Suzanne Morphew vanished, law enforcement call on her loved ones for any new information
COVID-19 generic
Pueblo mayor warns more people will die from COVID-19 and more businesses will close if residents don’t act immediately
Police outside Fort Carson gate two following a deadly shooting on the morning of Nov. 4, 2020.
Suspect, officers involved in police shooting outside Fort Carson ID’d

Latest News

Harrison District 2 moving to e-learning after Thanksgiving break
This Nov. 24, 2000 file photo shows Broward County canvassing board member Judge Robert...
EXPLAINER: Why Trump election challenge is not the same as 2000 Florida recount
District 11 no longer has to adhere to TABOR's revenue caps, opening doors to unlimited state...
District 11 expects millions in grants after voters decided to 'De-TABOR"
EXPLAINER: Why do the media call races in US elections?