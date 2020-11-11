Sexually violent predator now living near Cimarron Hills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator is on parole and living in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Warren Wayne Carrell would be living in the 2300 block of Zebra Point on the far east side of Colorado Springs near Constitution Avenue and Highway 24.

Carrell, 57, was convicted on two counts of child molestation in Indiana in 1998. He will be on supervised release when living in the Springs. Carrell is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing nearly 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with questions can call Detective Joy Moss of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 719-520-7341.

