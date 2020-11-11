Advertisement

Reported stabbing under investigation just outside the CSU-Pueblo campus

Stabbing investigation in Pueblo 11/11/20.
Stabbing investigation in Pueblo 11/11/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a reported stabbing near the CSU-Pueblo campus on Wednesday.

Pueblo Police received the call at about 1:30 in the afternoon at 1223 Gray Wolf Circle, just to the east of the university’s campus. The suspect reportedly turned himself into authorities soon after the incident. An update on the status of the victim was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

