Pueblo mayor warns more people will die from COVID-19 and more businesses will close if residents don’t act immediately

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The mayor of Pueblo is warning more people will die from COVID-19 and more businesses will close if the community doesn’t act immediately.

The announcement came hours after the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) warned the State of Colorado could move Pueblo County to a higher “Safer Level” by Friday.

“Cases are rapidly increasing in Pueblo and across the state, resulting in many counties moving to more restrictive levels,” said Randy Evetts, public health director, PDPHE. “There are a lot of people positive for COVID in the community, many of whom are asymptomatic. Ultimately, individual behaviors are the only way to reverse the trend before things get critical. Please avoid gatherings both within and outside of the home, wear a face covering around non-household contacts, stay home when you’re sick, and wash your hands frequently. Doing these things consistently makes all the difference.”

As of Tuesday, the two-week average positivity rate for those being tested for COVID-19 in Pueblo County was at 10 percent. Nearly double the percentage of people testing positive compared to Oct. 27. Click here for the latest information on COVID-19 from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

The mayor of Pueblo implemented a curfew back on Oct. 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day until Nov. 13. He may now extend that curfew as cases continue to rise.

The mayor’s office provided a statement to the public Tuesday night, including recommendations from Mayor Nick Gradisar:

"We have arrived at the situation where the State could move Pueblo into Level Orange or Stay-At-Home: Level Red. The exponential rise in cases has put our hospital capacity at extreme risk leaving us with few good options.

Pueblo is now taking the brunt of this third peak in Colorado and that is hurting businesses and killing Puebloans. But we have a choice tonight, if Puebloans act now to limit social interactions, we can limit the pain to weeks and not months. If we don’t act immediately more businesses will close, more Puebloans will die, and our community will suffer for the entire winter.

Starting tonight, and for the month of November, I am advising Puebloans:

  • Go to work, do your shopping, or eat dinner and then go home afterwards.
  • Offices in Pueblo should move to 25% teleworking status immediately.
  • Businesses need to double efforts to keep employees safe and workplaces sanitized.
  • Cancel your Thanksgiving gatherings or choose to hold a virtual one.
  • Limit gatherings to 10 people or under, and only one additional household.
  • Wear a mask anytime you leave your household, especially around older Puebloans.

I will decide on extending the curfew over the next few days.

We have a lot of work to do to get this under control, tonight I am asking Puebloans to rise to meet this challenge."

For more information on the state’s “COVID dial” and county status, click here.

