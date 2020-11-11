Advertisement

Police ask for help in Colorado Springs cold case, mother murdered in 1999 with few leads 21 years later

Jennifer Watkins (right) and a composite image of the person of interest in her 19-year-old...
Jennifer Watkins (right) and a composite image of the person of interest in her 19-year-old murder case. Photos courtesy CSPD and Snapshot/Parabon(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It has been 21 years and police are again asking the public for any in help in the case of a murdered hospital employee.

The body of Jennifer Watkins was found in a “secluded” stairwell of Memorial Hospital at 1400 E. Boulder Street on Nov. 8, 1999. On Sunday, Colorado Springs Police shared her photo again and asked anyone who worked at the hospital that year, or anyone with helpful information in the case, should call 719-444-7000. Sunday marked 21 years that authorities have been investigating the case.

She left behind a husband and two children.

In 2018, authorities released a composite image of a person of interest in the case. Click here for more on that update. You can see the composite photo of the person of interest at the top of this article.

