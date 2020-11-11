Advertisement

Jerry Jeudy named Finalist for NFL Rookie of the Week

After the first 100-yard game of his young career, Jerry Jeudy is now up for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week.
JERRY JEUDY BRONCOS
JERRY JEUDY BRONCOS(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Broncos rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is now a top-5 finalist for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week after an impressive performance against Atlanta.

Jeudy posted career highs in receiving yards and receptions in week 9. He caught 7 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Only four Broncos rookies in franchise history have posted more receiving yards in a single game.

The Broncos 15th-overall pick in 2020 now has 30 catches for 484 yards and two touchdowns this season.

To vote for Jeudy, click here.

