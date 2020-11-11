Advertisement

Harrison District 2 moving to e-learning after Thanksgiving break

(WLUC/CDC)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Effective immediately following Thanksgiving, Harrison School District 2 says it will be moving all grades to e-learning.

The move will remain in effect through Dec. 17, when winter break begins.

“Harrison School District 2 is experiencing the same challenges as other school districts with COVID-19 on the rise in the community. When positive cases lead to students/staff needing to quarantine for 10-14 days, those student and staff absences greatly impact the in-person learning environment. Harrison School District Two is also aware of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the zip codes that serve the school district. While these cases are not necessarily in the D-2 school community, they impact D-2 neighborhoods and the places families frequent. Harrison School District Two believes they must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community to protect students, staff, and their families,” the district said in a release Wednesday.

While schools are on remote learning, grab and go meals will be available on school days from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the following locations: Sierra High School, Fox Meadow Middle School, Pikes Peak Elementary, Centennial Elementary, Soaring Eagles Elementary, Sand Creek International, Stratton Meadows Elementary, Stratmoor Hills Elementary, Mountain Vista Community School and Bricker Elementary.

No decision has been made for schools post-winter break.

