District 70 moving to remote learning, effective Thursday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County District 70 is joining the growing list of school districts moving to remote learning as coronavirus cases escalate across Colorado.

The announcement was made during a board meeting Wednesday morning and goes into effect Thursday.

We are working to get more details on this plan and are expecting to talk to a district spokesperson early Wednesday afternoon. Keep refreshing this page for more information.

