District 70 moving to remote learning, effective Thursday
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County District 70 is joining the growing list of school districts moving to remote learning as coronavirus cases escalate across Colorado.
The announcement was made during a board meeting Wednesday morning and goes into effect Thursday.
We are working to get more details on this plan and are expecting to talk to a district spokesperson early Wednesday afternoon. Keep refreshing this page for more information.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.