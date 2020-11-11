Advertisement

Cadillacs probed for suspension failure that caused crashes

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 SUVs from 2010 through 2015.

The agency says it has nine complaints from owners, including two that caused crashes. Three people were hurt.

About 290,000 of the SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall.

The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left seeking comment from GM.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire on 11/10/20.
Significant damage after downtown Colorado Springs business catches fire Tuesday night
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
6 months after Suzanne Morphew vanished, law enforcement call on her loved ones for any new information
Health experts across the country say this simple piece of cloth can stall the mass spread of...
Unprecedented number of cases in El Paso County resulting in skyrocketing hospitalizations, contact tracing backlog
From left: Dylan Redwine and father Mark Redwine. Mark Redwine is accused of killing his son.
Mistrial declared in trial for Colorado man accused of killing teenage son
Police outside Fort Carson gate two following a deadly shooting on the morning of Nov. 4, 2020.
Suspect, officers involved in police shooting outside Fort Carson ID’d

Latest News

Several countries had representatives at the ceremony, held at a cemetery for non-Muslim dead,...
Saudi officials: 2 wounded in blast at non-Muslim cemetery
Eta regained hurricane strength on Wednesday.
Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida prepares for hit
11.11.20
Sunny and cool for now
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks before the State of the State address during a joint session...
Texas' Patrick offers reward as Trump makes unfounded claims
More state leaders are urging residents to stay home as Covid-19 infections and...
US adds more than 1 million COVID cases since start of November