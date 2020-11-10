Advertisement

Sec. of State Pompeo brushes aside results showing Trump lost

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week’s presidential election showing that President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term.

Pompeo told reporters Tuesday with a grin that the “transition” to a second Trump term would be “smooth,” but later said the State Department was prepared for any eventuality. Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Pompeo ignored results showing that Biden had won the election, and he also dismissed as “ridiculous” questions about whether the U.S. had lost credibility as a judge of other countries' election because of Trump’s unproven claims of fraud at the polls.

"There will be a smooth transition to second Trump administration, " Pompeo said with a chuckle, before reverting to a more nuanced response. “We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes.”

He said the “world should have every confidence” that the State Department is “successful today” and that it will be “successful with the president who’s in office on Jan. 20 a minute after noon.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dylan Redwine and father Mark Redwine. Mark Redwine is accused of killing his son.
Mistrial declared in trial for Colorado man accused of killing teenage son
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis during a Nov. 9, 2020 news conference.
WATCH: Gov. Polis gives COVID-19 news conference, extends mask mandate
Photo courtesy: Pixabay Copy Cropped Credit: Videoplasty.com / CC BY-SA 4.0
D-60 joins growing number of Colorado school districts in moving to remote learning, expected for the rest of the semester
I-70 was closed in both directions in Colorado due to multiple crashes on 11/9/20.
I-70 back open in Colorado at the Eisenhower Tunnel after multiple crashes on Monday
Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Nov. 8, 2020. The...
Cyclist killed in car crash Sunday in Colorado Springs

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance
Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) reacts to projected Biden win
Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) reacts to projected Biden win
Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) reacts to projected Biden win
Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) reacts to projected Biden win
Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.) reacts to election results