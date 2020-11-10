Pueblo Community College moves to remote learning amid coronavirus surge

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Community College has joined the growing list of schools moving to remote learning for now.

The college says it is doing so due to the “current surge in COVID-19 cases in our service areas.” Remote learning went into effect Tuesday.

The college outlined the plan on its website:

- All campuses and sites will move to remote instruction through the end of the semester and most employees will work remotely. There will be some exceptions.

- The return of specific CTE classes and labs will be reconsidered on a case-by-case basis after the Thanksgiving break.

- Doors to campus buildings will be locked. Employees will be able to enter by using their PCC badge.

- The cashier’s office will remain open by appointment. Email cashier@pueblocc.edu or call 549-3212.

- The bookstore remains open. Students may contact the bookstore online or by calling 719-549-3065.

- The college is not closed. Instruction and student services will continue to be provided remotely. Students will still be able to speak with an advisor and register for spring classes. Students may also call 719-549-3200 or do a live chat located on PCC’s homepage of our website.

The full list of remote learning changes and campus operations can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.