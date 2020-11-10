McDonald’s unveils its own meatless patty — the ‘McPlant’

CHICAGO (CBS) - McDonald’s is bringing a plant-based version of its beef patties – dubbed the McPlant – to U.S. locations starting next year, company officials said Monday.

The fast-food chain began testing a plant-based patty in Ontario, Canada, last year. After seeing “an encouraging response,” McDonald’s now plans to test the new sandwich in select U.S. cities, although it did not say when the item would be available.

“In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken-substitutes and breakfast sandwiches,” Ian Borden, McDonald’s international president, said in a call with investors on Monday.

McDonald’s didn’t disclose which cities would see the McPlant first but said it would be a beef burger alternative. Company officials said the McPlant has the same taste as a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder.

“In fact, we think our culinary team nailed it,” McDonald’s said in a blog post introducing the product. “There are other plant-based burgers out there, but the McPlant delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in kind of sandwich.”

McDonald’s, which has more than 39,000 restaurants worldwide and 13,800 in the U.S., also announced a new chicken sandwich coming next year that will be served on a potato roll. The menu offering will compete with popular chicken sandwiches from the likes of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.