List of Veterans Day deals and discounts for service members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several local businesses are offering deals to military members this week to honor their service to our country!

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Jiffy Lube, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit are among the Colorado Springs-area businesses offering discounts for Veterans Day.

We will continue to update the below list as we learn of more Veterans Day deals. Email news@kktv.com if your buisness has a deal you would like to add to the list:

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

On Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., veterans can receive a free All American Burger with cheese at all locations with proof of service. In-person redemption only.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

In honor of Veterans Day, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering a free classic sandwich and side for military service members (in-store or online) with a $10 minimum purchase. Use code “VETFREE."

Rock Bottom

All veterans who visit Rock Bottom on Nov. 11 will receive one free complimentary entrée from these options: chicken fried chicken stack, bacon and chicken mac 'n cheese, Kolsch-battered fish and chips or bacon BBQ burger. Proof of service required, and the offer is for dine-in only. Additionally, 25 cents of every beer sold on Nov. 11 will be donated to a veterans charity.

Jiffy Lube

All active and retired service members with a military ID are eligible for a free Jiffy Lube Value Oil Change Plus.

