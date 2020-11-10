Advertisement

Jury trials in El Paso and Teller Counties are postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, a representative with the 4th Judicial District Court announced jury trials would be postponed until 2021.

According to a news release, the 4th Judicial District can no longer “safely assemble a jury pool,” due to concerns over COVID-19. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with a massive outbreak at their jail impacting more than 900 inmates and dozens of employees. All jury trials that are currently scheduled to begin on or before Jan. 8, 2021 have been postponed.

El Paso County is dealing with skyrocketing COVID-19 cases.

The order does not apply to any ongoing jury trials. The release from the 4th Judicial District Court adds ongoing jury trials will, “continue to employ extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of all courtroom participants.”

Click here for other updates from the 4th Judicial District.

Remote technology will be utilized whenever it is appropriate.

