Advertisement

Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta...
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta has emerged in the open northeast Atlantic and poses no immediate threat to land.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say a record-breaking 29th named storm has formed in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta has emerged in the open northeast Atlantic and poses no immediate threat to land.

The hurricane center said in a statement at 10 a.m. EST Monday that Theta had developed about 995 miles (1,600 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

It said no coastal watches or warnings are in effect as the storm moves to the east near 15 mph (24 kph).

The storm is expected to continue in an east-northeast direction over the coming days and forecasters say Theta might slightly strengthen in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The center said Theta broke a previous record of 28 named storms set in 2005.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
‘Jeopardy!’ announces beloved host Alex Trebek passes away
Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Nov. 8, 2020. The...
Elderly cyclist killed in car crash Sunday night in Colorado Springs
Wanted fugitive evades capture when located Saturday night
Hundreds of President Trump supporters gathered in downtown Colorado Springs on 11/7/20.
WATCH: Hundreds of President Trump supporters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon to protest the projected election results
From left: Dylan Redwine and father Mark Redwine. Mark Redwine is accused of killing his son.
Mistrial declared in trial for Colorado man accused of killing teenage son

Latest News

#SmallActs in Colorado Springs pushed to battle spiking COVID-19 cases
Colorado Springs looks to re-energize fight against COVID-19 with new slogan #SmallActs
Attorney General William Barr leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of...
Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta floods already drenched Florida cities
COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Colorado
WATCH: COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Colorado