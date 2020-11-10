Advertisement

El Paso County Public Health may not be able to complete all contact tracing because of a ‘high volume’ of COVID-19 cases

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert posted to the El Paso County Public Health website this week is advising the public the agency may not be able to complete contact tracing for all positive COVID-19 cases because of a “high volume” of cases.

The post also reads anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to isolate. The health agency recommends that those who test positive should reach out to their close contacts. You can also click here for more information on what to do if you think you have COVID-19, information on quarantine, information on isolating and frequently asked questions pertaining to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, the positivity rate for those getting tested for the virus was about 12.6 percent, in other words at least one person testing positive for every 10 people getting tested. The incidence rate stood at 635 over 14 days per 100,000 people with more than 4,500 cases in just two weeks. On Monday, there were more than 500 positive cases in El Paso County with at least 505 as of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

11 News is speaking with El Paso County Public Health about the Contact Tracing Update and we hope to have more information on 11 News at 10 on Nov. 10.

