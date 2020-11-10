D-60 joins growing number of Colorado school districts in moving to remote learning, expected for the rest of the semester

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting this Wednesday, all D-60 high schools will be moving to “distance” or remote learning with other grade levels making the move later this month. District officials are pointing to “extremely high incidence” of COVID-19 transmission throughout the community as the reason.

The school district made the announcement on Monday and expects distance learning will be in effect through the end of the first semester. Click here for the latest from the school district.

“With more and more student cohorts and staff needing to quarantine, our school system has been significantly strained. We are unable to provide the necessary coverage to continue to operate our schools and provide in-person instruction to our students” Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso explained. “Although our schools have done a stellar job in implementing health and safety processes which have been effective in containing and minimizing the spread of COVID-19, surging infection rates from the community continue to negatively impact our schools.”

Students in grades PreK-8 will also transition to distance learning following Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 30.

D-49 made a similar announcement last week.

