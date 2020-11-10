Advertisement

D-60 joins growing number of Colorado school districts in moving to remote learning, expected for the rest of the semester

Photo courtesy: Pixabay Copy Cropped Credit: Videoplasty.com / CC BY-SA 4.0
Photo courtesy: Pixabay Copy Cropped Credit: Videoplasty.com / CC BY-SA 4.0(MGN)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting this Wednesday, all D-60 high schools will be moving to “distance” or remote learning with other grade levels making the move later this month. District officials are pointing to “extremely high incidence” of COVID-19 transmission throughout the community as the reason.

The school district made the announcement on Monday and expects distance learning will be in effect through the end of the first semester. Click here for the latest from the school district.

“With more and more student cohorts and staff needing to quarantine, our school system has been significantly strained. We are unable to provide the necessary coverage to continue to operate our schools and provide in-person instruction to our students” Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso explained. “Although our schools have done a stellar job in implementing health and safety processes which have been effective in containing and minimizing the spread of COVID-19, surging infection rates from the community continue to negatively impact our schools.”

Students in grades PreK-8 will also transition to distance learning following Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 30.

D-49 made a similar announcement last week.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
‘Jeopardy!’ announces beloved host Alex Trebek passes away
Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Nov. 8, 2020. The...
Elderly cyclist killed in car crash near Centennial and Garden of the Gods
Wanted fugitive evades capture when located Saturday night
Hundreds of President Trump supporters gathered in downtown Colorado Springs on 11/7/20.
WATCH: Hundreds of President Trump supporters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon to protest the projected election results
Morning weather 11.9.20
A few snow showers today

Latest News

Dozens of cars were in line at the COVID-19 testing site in Colorado Springs on 11/9/20.
COVID-19 testing sites to remain open on Veterans Day in Colorado Springs and El Paso County
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden eyes Washington veterans for key administration posts
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
I-70 was closed in both directions in Colorado due to multiple crashes on 11/9/20.
I-70 back open in Colorado at the Eisenhower Tunnel after multiple crashes on Monday