COVID-19 testing sites to remain open on Veterans Day in Colorado Springs and El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four COVID-19 testing sites will remain open in El Paso County on Wednesday as most city and county offices will close down in observance of Veterans Day.

Click here for testing site locations across the state.

While El Paso County Public Health offices will be closed on Nov. 11, the following community-based testing sites are scheduled to remain open:

- Citadel Mall Testing Site, 750 Citadel Mall, in the parking lot just south of JCPenney

Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Fountain Testing Site, 6436 US Highway 85-87

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Falcon/Peyton Testing Site, Rock Island Trailhead, 7281 McLaughlin Road

Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Monument Testing Site, 25 Jefferson Street

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following El Paso County offices will be CLOSED on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day:

-El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)

-El Paso County Combined Courts

-Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney

-El Paso County Public Trustee

-Pikes Peak Workforce Center

-CSU Extension

-Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

The following City of Colorado Springs agencies will be CLOSED on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

· City Administration Building

·City Clerk

·City Hall

·Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

·Colorado Springs Tennis

·Deerfield Community Center

·Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center

·Hillside Community Center

·Meadows Park Community Center

·Municipal Court

·Otis Park Community Center

·Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building

·Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

·Sales Tax Office

·Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park

·Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

The following facilities will remain OPEN on Wednesday, Nov. 11:

· Evergreen and Fairview Cemetery – gates open and offices closed

·Garden of the Gods Park

· Patty Jewett Golf Course – weather permitting

·Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting, free admission to military (active and retired) with ID

·Sertich Ice Center

· Valley Hi Golf Course – weather permitting

