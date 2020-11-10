Colorado Springs looks to re-energize fight against COVID-19 with new slogan #SmallActs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Using whatever is left in the toolbox, El Paso County Health Department officials and the Mayor of Colorado Springs made a desperate plea with the citizens of southern Colorado.

They’re asking for small efforts, or #SmallActs like wearing a mask if your’re with people outside your own household, or washing your hands often.

This comes after spiking cases in both the county and the state. In El Paso County alone, the incidence rate, used to help measure how many people are sick in the community, has grown to nine times what it was at the start of October, and continues to grow at an alarming rate. Test positivity rate is up too, along with confirmed cases crowding ICU beds in local and state hospitals.

“In one month we’ve seen a sixfold increase in hospitalizations here in El Paso County." Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers explained. "If that continues, we are going to have real problems.”

The city and county worked together to showcase people who have had the virus, and are still dealing with some of the lasting effects to this day. They also highlighted local businesses who are trying to stay afloat amid the looming threat of additional restrictions, if cases continue to explode in volume.

Suthers admitted he is reluctant to try and add any additional restrictions he believes would not be successful, saying he is not confident things like a 10 p.m. curfew would do anything to curb our growing rate of cases. But he added that our main priority is keeping people alive, and there may come a day where that will force his hand.

“If you get to the point where your health care system is so overburdened that you cannot say to someone ‘if you have a heart attack we have a bed for ya…if you know, you are fighting cancer, we have a bed for ya,' then we really have no choice." Suthers said. "We are going to have to do something different.”

Mayor Suthers said during his weekly one-on-one calls with Gov. Polis, he believes there is no intention from the state to push communities back into a ‘stay at home’ order like in the spring. He did say it is a last ditch effort is we are pushed to that.

The public is encouraged to use #SmallActs on social media. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to share #SmallActs messaging or add a photo and create their own. Please tag the City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS), El Paso County (@ElPasoCountyCO), and (@ElPasoCountyPublicHealth).

