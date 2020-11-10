Advertisement

California dad builds backyard roller coaster

It’s a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn ride
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPA, Calif. (CNN) – Most people’s home lives during the pandemic haven’t exactly been wild rides, but that’s not the case for one California family.

Sean LaRochelle of Napa crafted a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn roller coaster in his backyard.

With the help of friends and family, he started the project back in March and finished in July.

LaRochelle has since shared videos of the wild ride on YouTube, giving fellow thrill-seekers an inspired way to beat the doldrums.

The Matterhorn Alpine Escape features 400 feet of track, a single car, a mountainous façade and a ferocious Yeti with glowing eyes.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Dylan Redwine and father Mark Redwine. Mark Redwine is accused of killing his son.
Mistrial declared in trial for Colorado man accused of killing teenage son
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis during a Nov. 9, 2020 news conference.
WATCH: Gov. Polis gives COVID-19 news conference, extends mask mandate
Photo courtesy: Pixabay Copy Cropped Credit: Videoplasty.com / CC BY-SA 4.0
D-60 joins growing number of Colorado school districts in moving to remote learning, expected for the rest of the semester
I-70 was closed in both directions in Colorado due to multiple crashes on 11/9/20.
I-70 back open in Colorado at the Eisenhower Tunnel after multiple crashes on Monday
Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Nov. 8, 2020. The...
Elderly cyclist killed in car crash Sunday night in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Mitch McConnell speaks after being re-elected Senate GOP Leader.
McConnell: Certifying electoral votes not alarming
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
High court seems likely to leave to health care law in place
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis
Vatican releases the long-awaited report into disgraced former US Cardinal Theodore McCarrick....
Vatican release report on former US Cardinal McCarrick