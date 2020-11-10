6 months after Suzanne Morphew vanished, law enforcement call on her loved ones for any new information

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The case of a missing Colorado mother has reached the six-month mark, and investigators continue to work tirelessly to solve the case.

Suzanne Morphew disappeared on May 10, Mother’s Day, while out for a bike ride near her Chaffee County home. To date, multiple law enforcement agencies have conducted numerous searches and taken hundreds of tips. The case currently remains a missing person case and no arrests have been made at this point in the investigation. Our previous coverage on her case can be found here.

“We thank you, our community, for your assistance, concern and patience,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze in a statement released Tuesday. “Suzanne is missing. We in law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst. The worst-case scenario is that something unlawful occurred, and as such, we go about our investigation ensuring we are working within the rules of law and treating everything we learn as potential evidence for court.”

Spezze said investigators have gained new knowledge in the case “with each day that passes,” but said he could not reveal all of their findings due to the importance of preserving the integrity of the investigation.

“We understand your frustration in wanting this case resolved quickly,” he said.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is calling on Morphew’s friends and family who kept in contact with her on social media to come forward if there was anything they had not already told investigators.

"In one aspect of the case, the task force continues to focus on Suzanne Morphew’s social media presence as part of the investigation. Investigators say Suzanne kept in touch with friends she loved dearly. They also believe that sometimes in these types of cases that people don’t come forward with information for concern that they may get someone in trouble. To those who may be fearful to come forward, they can reach out anonymously. Once investigators know your concerns, they can address them.

“Anyone who may have engaged with Suzanne on Facebook, Instagram, Voxer, FaceTime or WhatsApp and would like to share new information or come forward if they haven’t been interviewed is asked to contact the Suzanne Morphew tip line, regardless of how insignificant you think the information may be, or whether you think investigators are already aware of it.”

The tip line is 719-312-7530.

The sheriff’s office is working alongside the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the 11th Judicial District.

