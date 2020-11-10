2 employees hospitalized with COVID-19 and 859 inmates are positive with the virus at the El Paso County jail

EL PASSO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to grapple with a massive COVID-19 outbreak at the jail that has two employees hospitalized as of Monday night.

11 News partner The Gazette was the first to report the latest numbers on Monday. Out of the more than 1,200 in-custody inmates, 911 have tested positive for the virus. A total of 73 sheriff’s office employees have tested positive and two have been hospitalized. Additional details on the employees hospitalized and their current status were not available.

Since the pandemic started, 85 employees have tested positive along with 927 inmates.

The number of cases has skyrocketed in recent weeks, not just in the jail but across the state. Outside of the jail, Gov. Jared Polis announced an extension for the mask mandate on Monday. The El Paso County sheriff’s office started dealing with the most recent outbreak on Oct. 26.

The following statement was provided to 11 News by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Monday night:

"We take the health and safety of our inmate population very seriously. Please allow us to take this opportunity to describe in full the steps we have been and are taking to keep everyone at the El Paso County Jail safe.

In March, we put in place emergency operating plans and have been working with El Paso County Public Health following all of their recommendations as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread and continue to follow their recommendations during this current outbreak.

We have made and continue to make significant adjustments to how we normally operate the facility to combat this outbreak. We will also continue to test and care for every employee and inmate and provide the safest facility possible under these evolving conditions.

Throughout the past few months, we have been able to dramatically decrease our jail population and have identified the at-risk inmates and are taking the appropriate measures based on CDC and Public Health recommendations. The Sheriff’s Office, along with our stakeholders have done everything feasible, without sacrificing public safety to lower our inmate population.

We have Standard Operating Procedures regarding disease prevention and response in the El Paso County Jail. We have coordinated with all law enforcement agencies in the area to keep them informed on our inmate admittance screening process. This screening process consists of answering a series of questions, as well as a temperature check prior to admittance. If jail medical staff identifies a person with symptoms or exposure to an infectious disease such as COVID-19, they may request the arresting agency safely transport the individual to the appropriate medical facility or we may quarantine the person within the jail.

The decision of who gets moved to isolation or which areas are deemed quarantined would be a coordinated effort between our medical provider, WellPath, and our Inmate Classification Unit. For clarification purposes, “quarantine” separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. “Isolation” separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick (more restrictive than quarantine). As it pertains to this facility, most inmates who are being observed for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure are in quarantine. We only medically isolate those who are positive, questionable, or presumed positive.

When there is an identified COVID case, Public Health will review the movements of the inmate and make a determination based on the reported information and the protocols that had been followed. They will determine if there is a significant exposure risk to staff and/or inmates. Our medical provider, WellPath, is working diligently around the clock following public health guidance in an attempt to pinpoint potential illnesses before they occur. The practices are thorough, yet non-invasive, and have already proven to be extremely accurate.

Although we have had to change the way inmates are served their meals and what is served, a dietician has reviewed and approved the menu which meets the standard caloric intake, as well as nutritional requirements of the Food and Drug Administration.

This current COVID situation remains the top priority of Sheriff Elder and the Staff at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. We are working diligently in collaboration with Public Health, other County leadership, and the Colorado Department of Public Health Environment."

