WATCH: Gov. Polis gives COVID-19 news conference, extends mask mandate

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis during a Nov. 9, 2020 news conference.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis during a Nov. 9, 2020 news conference.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on Colorado’s COVID-19 response amid a significant spike in cases across the state.

Towards the beginning of the news conference, he announced he was extending the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days. The mandate has been in effect since the latter half of July and initially helped curtail a summer surge of the virus. In recent weeks, as what many experts are calling “COVID fatigue” set in, cases have been skyrocketing to levels not seen in Colorado during the pandemic. Polis is urging everyone to be more vigilant about mask-wearing, avoiding social gatherings, etc.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis is giving an update on Colorado's COVID-19 response amid a significant spike in cases across the state.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, November 9, 2020

