Advertisement

Trump announces defense secretary firing in tweet following election defeat

Mark Esper-File photo
Mark Esper-File photo (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday, a stunning move on the heels of Trump’s failed re-election bid.

Presidents who win re-election often replace Cabinet members, including the secretary of defense, but losing presidents have kept their Pentagon chiefs in place until Inauguration Day to preserve stability in the name of national security.

Trump announced the news in a tweet, saying that “effective immediately” Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will serve as acting secretary, sidestepping the department’s No. 2-ranking official, Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist.

Esper’s strained relationship with Trump came close to collapse last summer during civil unrest that triggered a debate within the administration over the proper role of the military in combatting domestic unrest. Esper’s opposition to using active-duty troops to help quell protests in Washington, D.C., infuriated Trump, and led to wide speculation that the defense chief was prepared to quit if faced with such an issue again.

Officials familiar with internal discussions say Esper has been ready to resign for months, and as rumblings about Trump’s unhappiness with him have grown, he’s taken additional steps to prepare to step down.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
‘Jeopardy!’ announces beloved host Alex Trebek passes away
Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Nov. 8, 2020. The...
Elderly cyclist killed in car crash near Centennial and Garden of the Gods
Wanted fugitive evades capture when located Saturday night
Hundreds of President Trump supporters gathered in downtown Colorado Springs on 11/7/20.
WATCH: Hundreds of President Trump supporters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon to protest the projected election results
President Donald Trump leaves the podium after speaking at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5,...
Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Ben Carson latest from Trump’s election night party to test positive for the coronavirus
President Donald Trump leaves the podium after speaking at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5,...
Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states