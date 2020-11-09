Mistrial declared in trial for man accused of killing teenage son

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The trial for a man accused of killing his teen son and hiding his body in the wilderness has been declared a mistrial.

A Colorado courts spokesperson announced the decision on social media, with the order attached.

People v Redwine: The Court has declared a mistrial. https://t.co/INaRaDbgow — Rob McCallum (@rwmccallum) November 9, 2020

According to the order, the judge’s decision stemmed from accusations by the prosecution of “concerning recent behavior” by the prosecution.

“The court, for the reasons stated on the record and without making any findings as to the veracity of the allegations, finds that even if such allegations are true, the court has no choice but to grant D-180 and declare a mistrial to ensure that Mr. Redwine has effective assistance of counsel.”

The murder case against 58-year-old Mark Redwine has been years in the making, starting nearly eight years ago when his son disappeared while on a court-ordered visit to Redwine’s Durango-area home. Redwine told law enforcement he ran errands on the morning of Nov. 19, 2012 and returned to an empty home four hours later. Hundreds of people assisted in search efforts in the weeks following -- efforts that were soon put on hold when winter arrived.

Seven months later, Dylan Redwine’s remains were found off Middle Mountain Road, a U.S. Forest Service road that winds through the San Juan National Forest, starting near Mark Redwine’s home in the Vallecito Lake area. The road is inaccessible during La Plata County’s snowy months.

Dylan was just 13 years old when he died.

From the start, Mark Redwine maintained he was innocent, but law enforcement later said there were red flags based on “inconsistent statements” and his behavior during the investigation. He was officially named a person of interest in 2015 and formally charged in 2017.

The court says there will be a setting conference on Friday to discuss next steps.

