Local man shares personal experience on Jeopardy! after Alex Trebek’s passing

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80.
By Megan Hiler
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Condolences from around the world are pouring in after longtime Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek passed away on Sunday.

The 80-year-old was a staple in millions of households for more than three decades, with many saying it feels like they lost a friend.

Trebek shared he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last March.

One local man was on the game show in the 1980s, and he shared with us his experience. Dr. Steven Wenrich lives in Colorado Springs, but back in 1986 he lived in California and went to an open call to get on the show.

He says after a tough screen test and a test Jeopardy! game, he got the call to be on the show. He adds he watched Jeopardy! all the time and was so excited to actually be a contestant.

“I was excited and I was very surprised,” Dr. Wenrich said.

Dr. Wenrich says there a lot of things he will never forget about the experience: including, how no one was able to get the “Final Jeopardy!” question and Alex Trebek’s demeanor.

“Actually, it was remarkably calm,” he recalled. “Alex was very professional and very much a gentleman. He reminded me over the years very much of Walter Cronkite. You invited him into your house every night and after 40 years you still had no idea what his political views were. He was just a gentleman and very bright individual individual.”

A little while after the show, Dr. Wenrich sent Trebek a letter thanking him for allowing him to be on Jeopardy! A week or so later he got a friendly letter in return from the famous host.

“He was quite a gentleman and I enjoyed my time there. It was an experience.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

