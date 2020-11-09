‘I close my eyes and see everything’: Survivor of stolen bus crash speaks from hospital bed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local family is dealing with a tremendous loss and a long road to recovery ahead after a deadly crash involving a stolen bus.

Aracely Gonzalez was one of the people trapped in the wreckage after Thursday’s crash on Highway 83 in Black Forest. Gonzalez says her family was on their way to the Denver International Airport when they were hit. The family had plans to fly out to California for a funeral.

“I close my eyes and I see everything. I hear everything,” said Aracely Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has a broken hip and multiple spine fractures. She is in constant pain. She is one of three people who are still recovering. She spoke with 11 News reporter Catherine Silver from her hospital bed Sunday.

“We were just talking, you know driving along," said Gonzalez. “All of a sudden, I see a bus just, like, spin out and come right at us. I remember everybody yelling and my daughter yelling, and my boyfriend, he couldn’t even breathe. My dad was kind of, like, in shock. I think my mom passed out.”

According to Colorado State Patrol, Daihauonzadre Brooks-Jones was driving the bus when it crossed into oncoming traffic. Troopers say the bus first collided with a Toyota and then hit a Honda Pilot carrying Gonzalez’s family.

Her father, 66-year-old Sergio Sanchez Sr., was killed. A lone driver in the Toyota, Kizzy Aquirre, 42, of Colorado Springs, also died.

Gonzalez says her father spent his final moments trying to help his 7-year-old granddaughter.

“He got out. He was walking," said Gonzalez. "I just remember telling him, like, ‘Get out! Get out! Just go!’”

Gonzalez says it wasn’t until later when she was taken to the hospital that she learned her father had succumbed to his injuries.

Her 7-year-old daughter sustained minor injuries in the crash and was discharged from the hospital the same day. Her mother, Maria Sanchez, is in the ICU and has undergone multiple surgeries. Her brother, Sergio Sanchez Jr., is also in the hospital with a broken leg and collapsed lung. Her boyfriend, Gilberto Pelayo, suffered fractures to his shoulder and knee. And, her brother’s girlfriend, Norma Leon, has lacerations and bruising.

“We were just trying to go support our family. We were trying to support them and their loss, and somebody decided to take two lives that day and be irresponsible and now my family has changed forever.”

Court records show the driver of the bus had an open warrant for sexual assault. According to Colorado State Patrol, the 20-year-old suspect stole the bus in Aurora. The bus was spotted Thursday morning in Aurora at about 9:30 in the morning and police attempted to pull the driver over. The suspect refused to pull over and Aurora Police chose not to follow because of safety reasons. A short time later the stolen bus was spotted again in Parker at about 10:30 in the morning. The suspect reportedly hit one vehicle and continued fleeing. Then the suspect was then involved in a deadly crash with two other vehicles on Highway 83 just south of Stagecoach Road just after 11 a.m.

“Alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are all being investigated as contributing factors in this crash,” State Patrol said.

A GoFundMe page created for the Sanchez family is raising money for mounting medical bills and funeral costs. If you would like to donate, click here.

