I-70 closed in Colorado at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes

Just after 3 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced both directions of I-70 were closed between Silverthorne and just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

As of 3:35 p.m., motorists were being detoured onto U.S. Highway 6, Loveland Pass.

“Travelers should plan for delays as crews work to safely to clear the crash,” CDOT wrote on Twitter.

I-70 closed WB at MP215 (#EisenhowerTunnel) due to multiple crashes. Expect extended closure for safety reasons. Eastbound remains open with one lane.#cotraffic #SummitCounty #SlowDownMoveOver pic.twitter.com/T3DxEgAL8t — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) November 9, 2020

