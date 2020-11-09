Advertisement

I-70 closed in Colorado at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes

I-70 was closed in both directions in Colorado due to multiple crashes on 11/9/20.
I-70 was closed in both directions in Colorado due to multiple crashes on 11/9/20.(Larry Marr | CSP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KKTV) - A major highway in Colorado was closed Monday afternoon due to multiple crashes.

Just after 3 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced both directions of I-70 were closed between Silverthorne and just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

As of 3:35 p.m., motorists were being detoured onto U.S. Highway 6, Loveland Pass.

Click here for the latest Travel Alerts from CDOT.

“Travelers should plan for delays as crews work to safely to clear the crash,” CDOT wrote on Twitter.

