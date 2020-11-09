Advertisement

GM to add 3,000 tech jobs to develop vehicles and software

FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014 file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014 file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will hire 3,000 more technical workers by early next year to help with virtual product testing and to develop software as a service.

The automaker says it will offer more remote work opportunities to help develop electric and autonomous vehicles.

GM wants to hire electrical system and infotainment software engineers as well as developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms.

The company says it wants to increase diversity with the new hires to build on its existing software expertise.

Spokesman Stuart Fowle says most of the jobs will be at GM’s Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan. Others will be at GM data and technical centers in Phoenix, Austin, Texas; Oshawa, Ontario; and Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
‘Jeopardy!’ announces beloved host Alex Trebek passes away
Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Nov. 8, 2020. The...
Elderly cyclist killed in car crash near Centennial and Garden of the Gods
Wanted fugitive evades capture when located Saturday night
Hundreds of President Trump supporters gathered in downtown Colorado Springs on 11/7/20.
WATCH: Hundreds of President Trump supporters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon to protest the projected election results
President Donald Trump leaves the podium after speaking at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5,...
Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight

Latest News

Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis during a Nov. 9, 2020 news conference.
WATCH: Gov. Polis gives COVID-19 news conference, extends mask mandate
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
Rep.-elect Nancy Mace does an interview after her historic upset victory in South Carolina as...
Rep.-elect Nancy Mace discusses historic upset victory, legislative priorities
Morning weather 11.9.20
A few snow showers today