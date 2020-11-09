Advertisement

Bidens bringing two German shepherds, one a rescue, to White House

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - When President-elect Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden move into the White House, their four-legged family members will join them.

The Bidens have two German shepherds named Champ and Major. They got Champ as a puppy in 2008 while Joe Biden was serving as vice president and fostered Major before adopting him from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018.

Major will be one of the first rescue dogs in the White House.

During the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden campaigned on social media with a promise to “bring dogs back to the White House.”

President Donald Trump and his family do not have any dogs or other pets, breaking the tradition of “first pet.” In the administration prior, President Barack Obama and his family had two Portuguese water dogs, both adopted while Obama was in office.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

WATCH: Hundreds of President Trump supporters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon to protest the projected election results
‘Jeopardy!’ announces beloved host Alex Trebek passes away
Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Joe Biden named as president-elect
Deadly crash closes I-25 in both directions south of Colorado Springs Friday evening

Latest News

Kamala Harris makes history as first woman to be vice president-elect
Local man shares personal experience on Jeopardy! after Alex Trebek’s passing
Eta strikes Florida Keys; expected to become hurricane
Kroger, other grocers place limits on paper towels, cleaning supplies amid virus surge