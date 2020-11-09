Advertisement

Ben Carson latest from Trump’s election night party to test positive for the coronavirus

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump campaign’s election night watch party in the White House East Room was supposed to be a scene of celebration.

Instead, the event -- with few masks and no social distancing -- is being eyed as a potential coronavirus super-spreading event. Ben Carson, the secretary for Housing and Urban Development, is the latest attendee to test positive, a department spokesman confirmed.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows attended the event and has also tested positive in the latest White House cluster. Polls suggest Trump’s cavalier attitude toward the virus was a serious drag on his re-election bid.

