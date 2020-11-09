Another Season-Ending injury for Broncos, Albert Okwuegbunam done for season

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have added another player to the injured reserve. Coach Fangio confirming Monday that rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will miss the rest of the season with a torn right ACL.

“The fortunate thing of it was it’s just the ACL,” coach Vic Fangio said Monday. “Many times when you get an ACL it involves some other ligaments. So, his rehab and repair should go clean and he should be back as good as new next season.”

Okwuegbunam was just getting started after breaking into the Broncos game day lineup only a month ago. He had 11 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown over that time.

Join us in wishing Albert O. a speedy recovery. 🙏 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 9, 2020

The Broncos now have 13 players on injured reserve, that is the 2nd most right now in the NFL. Only the San Francisco 49ers have more with 14 players.

Denver heads to Las Vegas in week 10, kick-off against the Raiders is set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday, on KKTV.

