Advertisement

Another Season-Ending injury for Broncos, Albert Okwuegbunam done for season

Broncos rookie tight end Okwuegbunam out with torn ACL
Albert Okwuegbunam broncos
Albert Okwuegbunam broncos(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have added another player to the injured reserve. Coach Fangio confirming Monday that rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will miss the rest of the season with a torn right ACL.

“The fortunate thing of it was it’s just the ACL,” coach Vic Fangio said Monday. “Many times when you get an ACL it involves some other ligaments. So, his rehab and repair should go clean and he should be back as good as new next season.”

Okwuegbunam was just getting started after breaking into the Broncos game day lineup only a month ago. He had 11 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown over that time.

The Broncos now have 13 players on injured reserve, that is the 2nd most right now in the NFL. Only the San Francisco 49ers have more with 14 players.

Denver heads to Las Vegas in week 10, kick-off against the Raiders is set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday, on KKTV.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
‘Jeopardy!’ announces beloved host Alex Trebek passes away
Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Nov. 8, 2020. The...
Elderly cyclist killed in car crash near Centennial and Garden of the Gods
Wanted fugitive evades capture when located Saturday night
Hundreds of President Trump supporters gathered in downtown Colorado Springs on 11/7/20.
WATCH: Hundreds of President Trump supporters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon to protest the projected election results
Morning weather 11.9.20
A few snow showers today

Latest News

Mountain West basketball
Mountain West announces Changes to upcoming Hoops Season
AIR FORCE FOOTBALL
Air Force football cancels game vs Wyoming, cites rising COVID cases
Broncos QB Drew Lock directs the offense in a 34-27 loss Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons
Ryan throws 3 TDs as Falcons stop comeback, beat Broncos
The Colorado Buffaloes huddle before Saturday's 48-42 win against UCLA at Folsom Field
Broussard, Colorado beat UCLA 48-42 to begin Dorrell era