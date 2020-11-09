Advertisement

2 escape burning home outside Pueblo

The fire quickly spread through the structure and destroyed the home.
The fire quickly spread through the structure and destroyed the home.(Pueblo Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people escaped from a burning home early Monday morning.

The fire destroyed the house, but both occupants were able to get out unharmed.

“Upon our arrival, just because of the location, the whole house was fully engulfed and it burned everything inside of it,” said Mark Mears with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters got the call just before 5:30 a.m. The fire is located in the 3000 block of Overton Road, which is east of I-25 a couple of miles north of Pueblo.

“There’s no fire hydrants that service this area, so all the water is trucked in. We have to draft out of a portable tank so we can put the fire out,” Mears said of some of the challenges firefighters faced at the scene.

About 50,000 gallons of water would be used to extinguish the blaze.

Another concern at the scene: the fire spreading beyond the home.

“This is a combination concern for us: the structure and the wildland around it. So we have both we have to tend to when we come out this direction," Mears told 11 News.

The fire took an hour to get out, using a team effort between the city of Pueblo, Pueblo West and the county sheriff’s office. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading into brush and starting a grass fire.

Now the focus is shifting to what started the fire.

“We’re still trying to cool it down so we can try and walk through it so we can try and determine the cause,” Mears said shortly before 9 a.m. “... One of the individuals that lived here was on oxygen so there was oxygen bottles throughout the house. We’re just trying to put it all together once we can get inside. There might not be enough for us to determine, we might not know what the true cause is. We have to interview the couple and see if they knew what was going on."

