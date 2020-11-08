Wanted fugitive evades capture when located Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted fugitive remains on the run after escaping attempted arrested late Saturday night.

A police lieutenant tells 11 News officers had information that the suspect was in the area of Circle Drive and Verde Drive. Police went to the area around 10:30 and saw the wanted man in a car. Officers attempted a block maneuver with their vehicles; surrounded, the suspect ditched his car and ran.

Officers searched the area until early Sunday morning but were unable to find him.

The suspect has two felony warrants out for his arrest, but the lieutenant did not have the exact charges available when asked. Police have not provided a suspect description at the time of this writing.

No officers were injured when attempting to arrest the suspect.

