Ryan throws 3 TDs as Falcons stop comeback, beat Broncos

Broncos drop to 3-5 after loss
Broncos QB Drew Lock directs the offense in a 34-27 loss Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons
By CHARLES ODUM
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Matt Ryan took advantage of Denver’s thin secondary to throw three touchdown passes and the Atlanta Falcons turned back Denver’s bid for a second consecutive comeback to beat the Broncos 34-27.

Ryan completed 25 of 35 passes for 284 yards with one interception. The Falcons are 3-6 overall and 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris. Atlanta led Denver 20-3 at halftime.

Drew Lock, trying to lead another fourth-quarter comeback following last week’s dramatic win over the Los Angeles Chargers, threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in the final period. The Broncos fell to 3-5.

